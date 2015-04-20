OTTAWA, April 20 The Canadian government said on
Monday it is now able to issue a passport to Mohamed Fahmy, the
Al Jazeera journalist and naturalized Canadian who had been
jailed in Egypt and is awaiting retrial there.
"After several weeks of intervention by government officials
on Mr. Fahmy's behalf, we are now in a position to issue Mr.
Fahmy's a passport despite ongoing legal issues and travel
restrictions," Kevin Menard, a spokesman for Canadian
Citizenship and Immigration Minister Chris Alexander, said in an
e-mail.
Fahmy, who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, was
released on bail in February after spending more than a year in
custody.
He and another Al Jazeera journalist were originally
sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges
including spreading lies to help a "terrorist organization,
which they have denied. Egypt's high court in January ordered a
retrial.
The Canadian government in February welcomed the decision to
release Fahmy on bail but said the prospect of him standing
retrial was "unacceptable."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Leah Schnurr; Editing by
Leslie Adler)