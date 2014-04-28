LONDON, April 28 The pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera served Egypt with a $150 million compensation claim on Monday for what it called damage to its business inflicted by Cairo's military rulers, a lawyer acting for the Qatar-based channel said.

He told Reuters that Egypt had waged a "sustained campaign" against the broadcaster and its journalists since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July last year. Cairo had six months to settle the claim, filed in the context of a bilateral investment treaty, or face a tribunal, he said.

"Al Jazeera invested substantial sums in Egypt," said Cameron Doley of London law firm Carter-Ruck. "The effect of this recent campaign by the military government is that this investment has been expropriated. Egypt is bound by international law to pay Al Jazeera just and effective compensation." (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Heinrich)