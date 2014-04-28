LONDON, April 28 The pan-Arab satellite network
Al Jazeera served Egypt with a $150 million compensation claim
on Monday for what it called damage to its business inflicted by
Cairo's military rulers, a lawyer acting for the Qatar-based
channel said.
He told Reuters that Egypt had waged a "sustained campaign"
against the broadcaster and its journalists since the army
toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July last year.
Cairo had six months to settle the claim, filed in the context
of a bilateral investment treaty, or face a tribunal, he said.
"Al Jazeera invested substantial sums in Egypt," said
Cameron Doley of London law firm Carter-Ruck. "The effect of
this recent campaign by the military government is that this
investment has been expropriated. Egypt is bound by
international law to pay Al Jazeera just and effective
compensation."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Heinrich)