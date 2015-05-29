SYDNEY May 29 Al Jazeera reporter Peter Greste,
deported after spending 400 days in an Egyptian jail on charges
that included aiding a terrorist group, fears he will be found
guilty in absentia at a retrial that resumes in Cairo next week.
Australian Greste and two Al Jazeera colleagues, Mohamed
Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were sentenced to seven to 10 years in
prison last June in a case that provoked an international
outcry.
A retrial was ordered after Egypt's highest court found
procedural flaws in the initial case began in February, soon
after Greste was deported to his native Australia.
Greste said he had been represented by a lawyer at the
retrial hearings but was ordered to attend in person when the
hearing resumes on June 1 or be tried in absentia - a ruling
that would mean he would be found guilty regardless of the
evidence or the judgment on his fellow defendants.
"Effectively, that means I will automatically get a
conviction if I don't appear but of course I can't go back
because President Sisi deported me, so I'm stuck in this legal
limbo," Greste told Reuters in Sydney.
"The problem is this has never happened before. They've
never had a defendant deported from the country while the trial
is ongoing so there is no formal legal mechanism for the judge
to take me off the case."
Greste, with the help of the Australian government, has
offered to appear by video link but has not had a response from
the court or Egyptian government.
This month, Amnesty International said Egyptian authorities
were using the courts to stifle journalism, highlighting how
several reporters had been detained for long periods without
charge or trial. Egypt's Foreign Ministry denied there had been
any targeting of journalists.
Egyptian authorities accuse Qatar-based Al Jazeera of being
a mouthpiece of the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood - the
movement Sisi removed from power in 2013.
Al Jazeera denies the accusation. But the network has been
accused by Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who gave up his
Egyptian citizenship, of negligence and supporting the Muslim
Brotherhood in a $100 million lawsuit.
"This is a case Mohamed Fahmy has brought, it's something he
feels very strongly about against Al Jazeera. I wasn't involved
in that case," Greste said.
"My view is that we need to focus very much on the trial and
the allegations against us in Egypt ... Al Jazeera isn't on
trial in Egypt, Qatar isn't on trial in Egypt - it's the three
of us."
