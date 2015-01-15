CAIRO Jan 15 Canadian Foreign Minister John
Baird said after talks in Cairo on Thursday he hoped that a
Canadian journalist working for Qatar-based Al Jazeera
television could be released from prison in Egypt.
Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy, Egyptian Baher Mohamed and
Australian Peter Greste were sentenced last June to seven to 10
years for spreading lies to help a "terrorist organization" - a
reference to Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi said in November the
issue of a presidential pardon was under discussion. Egypt's
High Court ordered a retrial of the men on Jan. 1.
Baird sounded cautiously optimistic after talks with his
Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri.
"I would characterize the meeting as constructive and
worthwhile, and we look forward to resolving that issue
It's still not resolved today, but that's why I came," he told a
news conference.
"This is a complex case (The) minister understands how
important this is to me, to all Canadians. I thought today's
meeting was a very constructive step on the road to a successful
resolution."
Rights groups and Western governments have criticized the
detentions. Al Jazeera says the trial was flawed and has
demanded their release.
Baird seemed hopeful that Fahmy could be released soon.
"We're working toward a constructive resolution on that
sooner rather than later," he said.
Qatar was one of the main supporters of Egypt's President
Mohamed Mursi and his Brotherhood during their year in power
before his government was ousted by then army chief Sisi in July
2013.
Egypt has accused Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece for the
now-banned Brotherhood, which the channel denies.
Sisi met a Qatari envoy last month, the latest step in
diplomatic efforts led by Saudi Arabia to help patch up ties.
Shukri told Reuters this week a decision by the Doha-based
channel to halt broadcasts last month of its Egypt-focused
operation Al Jazeera Mubasher Misr, whose content angered Cairo,
would help improve strained ties with Qatar.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Dominic Evans)