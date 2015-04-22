* Top Egyptian businessman defends Al Jazeera journalist
* Case criticised by human rights groups
* Egyptian media demonises Al Jazeera
By Shadi Bushra
CAIRO, April 22 One of Egypt's wealthiest
businessmen, Naguib Sawiris, testified for the defence on
Wednesday at the retrial of two Al-Jazeera television
journalists, possibly boosting their standing in a case
criticised from abroad.
Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed were sentenced last year to
between 7 and 10 years in prison for aiding a "terrorist
organisation", a reference to the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood
which was ousted from power by the army in mid-2013.
Their colleague Peter Greste, an Australian who was
sentenced with them, was freed and deported earlier this year.
All three denied the charges. In January, a court ordered a
retrial, citing procedural flaws.
Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who gave up his Egyptian
citizenship, said outside the court on Wednesday that he and
Sawiris, a member of Egypt's minority Coptic Christian
community, had known each other "for a long time".
Fahmy, Greste and Mohamed covered Egyptian politics,
including the rise to power of the Brotherhood after the Arab
Spring uprising which left Egypt polarised.
In court, Sawiris, an outspoken critic of the Brotherhood,
personally vouched for Fahmy, who spent over a year in prison
before being freed in February.
"Mohamed Fahmy has no relation to the Muslim Brotherhood
organisation and he is not a Muslim Brother," Sawiris said.
The 60-year-old businessman recently told Reuters that Egypt
should pay closer attention to improving human rights once the
economy picks up, an unusual statement for someone in Egypt's
top elite to make in public.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's human rights record has
come under scrutiny since he, as army chief, toppled Islamist
president Mohamed Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his
rule. A crackdown launched thereafter resulted in hundreds
killed and thousands of Muslim Brotherhood members put in jail.
Sisi has said that he wished the Al Jazeera journalists had
been deported and not put on trial.
SAWIRIS TESTIFIES
Qatar-based Al Jazeera has described the charges against its
journalists as absurd. In recent years, Egyptian state and
private media have demonised the news channel, accusing it of
supporting the Brotherhood, allegations it rejects.
Sawiris told the court that a distinction should be made
between journalists and the network that employ them.
"The correspondents will go out and record the news and then
send it to someone else who is responsible for putting that
together into the news that is broadcast," he said.
"The organisation, not the correspondent, is responsible for
what is broadcast."
After the trial, Fahmy, showed journalists a temporary
Canadian passport he said he had received from Canada's
ambassador that day. Mohamed also had new Egyptian
identification. Their papers had been seized when they were
first arrested.
The Canadian embassy in Cairo declined to comment on Fahmy's
case.
(Writing by Michael Georgy)