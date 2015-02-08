CAIRO Feb 8 Egyptian authorities have set Feb.
12 as the start of a retrial for two jailed Al Jazeera
journalists, the lawyer for one of the journalists said on
Sunday.
"The session has been set for Feb. 12, 2015. It is the new
session for the retrial," said Mostafa Nagy, lawyer for Egyptian
journalist Baher Mohamed.
Mohamed, along with Australian Peter Greste and
Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy were sentenced last year to
seven to 10 years on charges including spreading lies to help a
terrorist organization - a reference to the outlawed Muslim
Brotherhood. A month ago, a court ordered their retrial.
Greste was freed last week and deported.
