(Adds reaction from Canadian government)
CAIRO Feb 8 The retrial of two Al Jazeera
journalists jailed in Egypt will start on Feb. 12, the lawyer
for one of the defendants said on Sunday.
Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed were sentenced to seven and
10 years in jail respectively last year on charges including
spreading lies to help a terrorist organisation -- a reference
to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
A third Al Jazeera reporter, Australian national Peter
Greste, was sentenced alongside them, but was unexpectedly freed
last Sunday and deported after spending 400 days in prison.
Egypt's high court ordered a retrial of all three
journalists last month.
Following Greste's release, Egyptian security officials said
Fahmy, who held joint Egyptian-Canadian nationality, might soon
be deported, raising hopes he would avoid a retrial. However,
his fiancee told Reuters on Sunday that she had no information
about his possible release.
"The session has been set for Feb. 12, 2015," said Mostafa
Nagy, the lawyer representing Mohamed, who was given an extra
three years in jail for possessing a single bullet.
Under a decree issued last November, Egyptian President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has the power to approve the deportation of
foreign prisoners.
Canada is deeply concerned with the announcement of a
re-trial date despite assurances that Fahmy would be released
along with Greste, the office of junior foreign minister Lynne
Yelich said in a statement that also called for his immediate
release.
"We remain hopeful that Mr. Fahmy's case will be resolved in
a timely manner," she said.
Amal Clooney, one of Fahmy's lawyers, wrote to Sisi
requesting a meeting to discuss the case, according to a letter
dated Feb. 6 that was shown to reporters by his family.
Baher Mohamed is Egyptian and holds no foreign nationality,
making his case more difficult to resolve.
Egyptian authorities accuse Qatar-based Al Jazeera of being
a mouthpiece of the Brotherhood -- the movement the army removed
from power in 2013. Al Jazeera denies the allegations.
The journalists were detained in December 2013.
They say they were doing their jobs and their imprisonment
reinforced the view of human rights groups that the government
was rolling back freedoms gained after the 2011 uprising that
toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
(Additional reporting by Maggie Fick and David Ljunggren;
Writing by Yara Bayoumy and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Crispian
Balmer and Andrew Hay)