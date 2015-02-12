* TV journalists ordered to remain in Egypt as case pending
* Release on bail comes after Australian colleague deported
* Case has highlighted human rights abuse claims
(Adds details on court decision, Al Jazeera comment)
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Feb 12 Two remaining Al Jazeera
journalists jailed in Egypt on charges of aiding a "terrorist
organisation" were freed on bail on Thursday after more than 400
days, but the court said the case against them was still
pending.
The case triggered an international outcry and has been
cited by government critics as evidence that Cairo is rescinding
freedoms gained after a 2011 uprising toppled autocrat Hosni
Mubarak, allegations the government denies.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who gave up his
Egyptian citizenship, was released on bail of 250,000 Egyptian
pounds ($32,765). Baher Mohamed, who has only Egyptian
citizenship, was released without bail. Judge Hassan Farid said
the next hearing in their case would be on Feb. 23.
A third Al Jazeera reporter sentenced with them, Australian
Peter Greste, was freed on Feb. 1 and deported.
The three were sentenced to between seven and 10 years on
charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist
organisation -- a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The court's decision comes ahead of an investment conference
in Sharm al-Sheikh scheduled for March, which authorities hope
will help improve Egypt's image, which has been damaged by one
of the fiercest security crackdowns in its modern history.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's human rights record has
come under scrutiny since he, as army chief, toppled Islamist
president Mohamed Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his
rule. He says Egypt faces a tough, prolonged campaign against
violent insurrectionists.
Sisi has said that he wished the journalists had been
deported and not put on trial.
The courtroom erupted in applause after the judge read his
decision.
Fahmy's fiancee, Marwa Omara, weeping and hugging
journalists in the courtroom, said: "Thank you Egypt for doing
the right thing ... I am happy. For the last year I haven't been
able to sleep."
Mohamed said on his Twitter account, @Bahrooz: "I AM FREE"
The ruling specified that neither man could leave the
country while the case was ongoing.
A lawyer on Fahmy's team who declined to be identified said
the court's decision to release two journalists "was an
indication that the court is going to acquit them."
Egyptian authorities accuse Qatar-based Al Jazeera of being
a mouthpiece of the Muslim Brotherhood -- the movement Sisi
removed from power in 2013. Al Jazeera denies the allegations.
The network said the pair's release on bail was a "small
step in the right direction" and called for their definitive
release.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha; Writing by Yara
Bayoumy; Editing by Michael Georgy and Robin Pomeroy)