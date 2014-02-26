DOHA Feb 26 Broadcaster Al Jazeera called for
vigils outside Egyptian embassies across the world on Thursday
to press Egypt to free four of its journalists, three of whom
have been charged with aiding a "terrorist organization".
The three from al Jazeera's English-language television
service - Peter Greste, an Australian; Mohamed Fahmy, a
Canadian-Egyptian national; and Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian -
were detained in Cairo on December 29.
Al Jazeera Arabic's Abdullah Elshamy has been detained
without charge since 14 August 2013, and has been on hunger
strike in protest since 23 January, the network said.
Al Jazeera has called the accusations absurd. The charge of
aiding a "terrorist organization" is an apparent reference to
the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been protesting against the
government since the army toppled Islamist president Mohammed
Mursi on July 3 following mass protests.
The government has declared the Brotherhood a "terrorist
group". The Brotherhood says it is a peaceful organization.
Egyptian officials have said the case of the three is not
linked to freedom of expression and that the journalists raised
suspicions by operating without official permission.
"We are calling on all journalists and supporters of freedom
to stage vigils in front of Egyptian embassies all over the
world," Ghassan Abu Hussein, international relations manager at
Al Jazeera, told a news conference in Doha.
The Qatar-funded network says the demonstrations will be
part of a media campaign that will also see online petitions and
other activities in 30 cities across the world that will be
covered on all of the channel's services.
"Al Jazeera hopes through the attention of the world's media
and partners, pressure can be brought to bear on the Egyptian
authorities," Al Jazeera said in a statement.
TORTURE
Mohamed Badr, an Al Jazeera television cameraman freed from
detention in Egypt earlier this month, told the news conference
he had been abused and subject to brutality almost daily by
security staff during nearly seven months in detention.
An Egyptian court acquitted Badr, an Egyptian, of charges of
committing acts of violence during clashes in Cairo.
Badr was among several people arrested during clashes in
central Cairo, days after Mursi was ousted by the army.
"I was slapped on the face, blindfolded and forced on my
knees as I was questioned by an officer who kicked my in the
face with his shoes," he said.
He had been kept in a small prison cell with 37 others and
was only offered limited amounts of food full of insects.
Badr said he had filed a complaint but withdrew it when he
was told that if he pursued the matter he would be put in a
small cell with insuffient clothing during winter months.
Interior Ministry Brigadier Ahmed Helmy told Reuters that
anyone with complaints against the ministry had the right to
send an official complaint to the ministry prisons' department
and the human rights organizations and they would be reviewed.
"However in this case, he decided to go out of Egypt and say
what he said from al-Jazeera, instead of filing an official
complaint to us, which is not understandable," he said.
All four Al Jazeera journalists deny accusations against
them.
