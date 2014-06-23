* Case raises questions about respect for media freedom
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, June 23 Three Al Jazeera journalists were
jailed for seven years each by an Egyptian judge on Monday, in
what Washington called "chilling, draconian sentences" that must
be reversed.
Cairo defended the journalists' convictions - for aiding a
"terrorist organisation" - and rejected the widespread
condemnation as "interference in its internal affairs".
The three, who all denied the charge of working with the now
banned Muslim Brotherhood, included Australian Peter Greste and
Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy, Cairo bureau chief of
Al Jazeera English.
The third defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, was
given an extra three years for possessing a single bullet, at
the hearing attended by Western diplomats, some of whose
governments summoned Egypt's ambassadors over the case.
The men have been held at Egypt's notorious Tora Prison for
six months, with the case becoming a rallying point for rights
groups and news organisations around the world.
They were detained in late December and charged with helping
"a terrorist group" - a reference to the Muslim brotherhood - by
broadcasting lies that harmed national security and supplying
money, equipment and information to a group of Egyptians.
The Brotherhood was banned and declared a terrorist group
after the army deposed elected Islamist president Mohamed Mursi
in July following mass protests against his rule. The
Brotherhood says it is a peaceful organisation.
Al Jazeera, whose Qatari owners back the Brotherhood and
have been at odds with Egypt's leadership, said the ruling
defied "logic, sense and any semblance of justice".
"There is only one sensible outcome now. For the verdict to
be overturned, and justice to be recognised by Egypt," Al
Jazeera English managing director Al Anstey said in a statement.
The ruling came a day after U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry met newly elected Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
in Cairo and raised the issue of the journalists.
On Monday, Kerry said he called Egypt's foreign minister to
register his "serious displeasure" at the "chilling, draconian
sentences".
"Injustices like these simply cannot stand if Egypt is to
move forward in the way that President al-Sisi and Foreign
Minister (Sameh) Shoukry told me just yesterday that they aspire
to see their country advance," Kerry said in a statement.
DUMBSTRUCK
The court descended into chaos as the verdict was read out.
Near tears, Greste's brother Michael said: "This is terribly
devastating. I am stunned, dumbstruck. I've no other words."
The three men had looked upbeat as they entered the
courtroom in handcuffs, waving at relatives who had earlier told
journalists they expected them to be freed for lack of evidence.
One Dutch woman and two Britons were sentenced to 10 years
in absentia on the same charges of aiding a "terrorist group".
Judicial sources told Reuters the verdicts could be appealed
before a higher court and a pardon was still possible.
Egypt's public prosecutor last week ordered the release of
another Al Jazeera journalist, Abdullah al-Shamy, on health
grounds after he spent more than 130 days on hunger strike.
Western governments and rights groups have voiced concern
over freedom of expression in Egypt since Mursi was ousted. The
crackdown has reinforced doubts about Egypt's democratic
credentials three years after an uprising toppled Hosni Mubarak
and raised hopes of greater freedoms.
The case comes after a similar outcry over mass death
sentences being handed down to Brotherhood supporters.
"Egypt's reputation, and especially the reputation of its
judiciary as an independent institution, are at stake," U.N.
human rights chief Navi Pillay said. "There is a risk that
miscarriage of justice is becoming the norm in Egypt."
Britain, whose ambassador attended the hearing, said it was
summoning the Egyptian ambassador to protest.
"Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of a stable and
prosperous society," Foreign Secretary William Hague said.
The Dutch foreign minister also summoned Egypt's ambassador.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said her government was
"deeply dismayed that any sentence was imposed" and was
"appalled by the severity of it".
"The Egyptian foreign ministry strongly rejects any comment
from a foreign party that casts doubt on the independence of the
Egyptian judiciary and the justice of its verdicts," the foreign
ministry said in a statement.
STRATEGIC PARTNER
Human Rights Watch said: "These... verdicts are a stark
admission that in today's Egypt, simply practicing professional
journalism is a crime and that the new constitution's guarantees
of free expression are not worth the paper they are written on."
Egyptian officials have said the case is not about freedom
of expression and that the journalists raised suspicions by
operating without proper accreditation.
Despite Kerry's condemnation on Monday, U.S. concerns are
balanced by an acknowledgement of the importance of Egypt as a
strategic partner in the Middle East.
Kerry said on Sunday Egypt would be given aid in the form of
Apache helicopters to use against militants in the Sinai
peninsula that borders Israel.
Many Egyptians see Al Jazeera as a force determined to
destabilise the country, a view that has been encouraged in the
local media, which has labelled the journalists "The Marriott
Cell" because they worked from a hotel of the U.S.-based chain.
A video that appeared on a pro-government channel and spread
online, reinforced the view that the journalists had sinister
intents, showing their arrest in their hotel room, with
close-ups of their computers, cameras and communications
equipment.
Al Jazeera's Cairo offices have been closed since July 3
when security forces raided them hours after Mursi was ousted.
Criticism of the government and army has virtually vanished from
Egyptian media since then.
In total, 20 people were sentenced on Monday. They included
at least 14 Egyptians who were charged with belonging to the
Muslim Brotherhood.
Two were acquitted, including Anas al-Beltagi, the son of a
senior Brotherhood official who is in jail. Four received
seven-year sentences and the rest 10 years in absentia.
