CAIRO Dec 22 Qatari-owned Al Jazeera suspended
broadcast of its Egypt-focused channel on Monday, citing a
product restructuring, as Doha and Cairo seek to mend ties that
deteriorated last year after the army toppled elected Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi.
Qatar was one of the main supporters of Mursi and his Muslim
Brotherhood during their year in power. Ties between Egypt and
Qatar have been strained since then-army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi ousted Mursi in July 2013 after protests against his
rule.
Cairo has accused Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece for the
now-banned Brotherhood - which it denies - and security forces
closed its offices in the Egyptian capital hours after Mursi's
ouster.
But the network continued to broadcast its Al Jazeera
Mubasher Misr (AJMM), which covered daily protests by supporters
of the Brotherhood, from Doha, irritating Egypt's leaders.
The decision to end those broadcasts follows a meeting on
Saturday between Sisi, who has since won a presidential
election, and a special envoy of the emir of Qatar. The meeting
was the latest step in a Saudi-brokered effort to repair
relations.
Saudi King Abdullah last month called on Egypt to back a
deal under which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
Bahrain agreed to end an eight-month diplomatic dispute over
Qatar's support for the Brotherhood and promotion of "Arab
Spring" revolts.
Sisi has also suggested that he is considering pardoning
three Al Jazeera journalists currently jailed on charges of
aiding a "terrorist organisation" by spreading lies.
Qatar is seen to have been supportive of the Brotherhood in
Egypt, the UAE, and more recently Libya. It had given sanctuary
to some Brotherhood members but in September asked seven senior
figures from the group to leave, following months of pressure
from its neighbours.
Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia all list the Brotherhood as
a terrorist organisation and see political Islam as a threat to
their own systems of rule.
Al Jazeera said it was rolling AJMM into a new channel
reporting live events from around the world, not just Egypt.
"AJMM has meanwhile temporarily ceased broadcasting until
such time as necessary permits are issued for its return to
Cairo in coordination with the Egyptian authorities," it said in
a statement.
