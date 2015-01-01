* First trial condemned by rights groups, Western
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Jan 1 Egypt's highest court has ordered a
retrial of three jailed journalists working for Al Jazeera
television, citing procedural flaws in last year's trial,
defence lawyers said on Thursday.
Australian Peter Greste, Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy and
Egyptian national Baher Mohamed were sentenced to seven to 10
years on charges including spreading lies to help a "terrorist
organisation" -- a reference to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
The trial was condemned by human rights groups and Western
governments and prompted the United Nations to question Egypt's
judicial independence. The case has also contributed to tensions
between Egypt and Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based.
The reporters' imprisonment is a thorny issue for President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he seeks to prove his commitment to
democratic reforms. He could pardon or deport them but has so
far refused to intervene, citing the independent judiciary.
Relatives' hopes the retrial decision would include an
immediate release on bail for the men, held for over a year in
the tough Tora Prison, were disappointed, but their lawyers can
apply for bail at the first retrial hearing. Two defence
attorneys said the new proceedings could begin within a month
although the judge had not set a date.
"They will not be released until they appear before the new
chamber, which will decide whether to release them or not," said
Mostafa Nagy, who represents Greste and Mohamed.
The journalists say they were simply reporting the news when
arrested in December 2013.
Greste's parents, grim-faced, left quickly after the hearing
at the High Court in Cairo. "We need some time to process. It's
not as positive as we had hoped," his mother, Lois, said.
Australian ambassador Ralph King, accompanying them, told
reporters: "Journalists should not be imprisoned for doing their
job. I hope this trial will be fair and transparent."
In a statement, Al Jazeera reiterated its position that the
trial was flawed and demanded the release of its journalists.
"The Egyptian authorities have a simple choice -- free these
men quickly or continue to string this out, all the while
continuing this injustice and harming the image of their own
country in the eyes of the world. They should choose the
former," the TV channel said.
Human rights groups say repression has been growing in Egypt
-- a strategic U.S. ally -- since then army chief Sisi toppled
elected President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in
July 2013 following mass protests against his rule.
Many Egyptians see Al Jazeera as a force determined to
destabilise the country, a view that has been encouraged in the
local media, which has labelled the journalists "The Marriott
Cell" because they worked from a hotel of the U.S.-based chain.
Mursi's ouster soured ties between Egypt and Qatar, which
backed the Brotherhood. But recent Saudi-led efforts to repair
relations had raised hopes the journalists might be freed.
"I hope relations keep getting better (between Qatar and
Egypt) for those poor, innocent journalists who got stuck in the
middle," Fahmy's brother Adel said at the court.
Fahmy's fiancee, Marwa Omara, told reporters before the
court ruling that she expected a political solution to end the
journalists' imprisonment, not a legal one.
Rights groups accuse courts of deepening a crackdown on
dissent in Egypt, which has suffered from political turmoil
since an uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
While judges have handed down harsh sentences, including the
death penalty, against Islamists, members of the old political
elite are slowly being freed.
In November, a case against Mubarak over the killing of
protesters in the 2011 uprising was dropped, dimming hopes that
the end of his 30-year rule would bring a new era of
openness.
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Michael
Georgy; Editing by Catherine Evans)