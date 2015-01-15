(Adds prisoner's statement)
By Stephen Kalin
CAIRO Jan 15 Canadian Foreign Minister John
Baird said after "constructive" talks in Cairo on Thursday he
hoped that a Canadian journalist working for Al Jazeera
television could be released before long from an Egyptian
prison.
Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy, Egyptian Baher Mohamed and
Australian Peter Greste were sentenced last June to between
seven and 10 years for spreading lies to help a "terrorist
organization", a reference to Egypt's outlawed Muslim
Brotherhood.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in November the
issue of a presidential pardon was under discussion. Egypt's
High Court ordered a retrial of the men on Jan. 1.
Baird sounded cautiously optimistic after talks with his
Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri.
"I would characterize the meeting as constructive and
worthwhile, and we look forward to resolving that issue. It's
still not resolved today, but that's why I came," he told a news
conference.
Rights groups and Western governments have criticized the
detentions. Al Jazeera says the trial was flawed and has
demanded the journalists' release.
Baird seemed hopeful that Fahmy could be released soon.
"We're working toward a constructive resolution on that
sooner rather than later," he said.
Fahmy, in a statement released by his lawyers, urged
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to intervene directly.
"My situation and the ongoing legal limbo that I am enduring
affects all Canadians who are in the Middle East because it
shows that anyone, regardless of how innocent, can become a
victim of the political turbulence here," he said.
Fahmy's fiancee, Marwa Omara, said he had signed documents
required for deportation and she was told the process was in its
final stages.
"I had high expectations that Mohamed might be released
during Mr. Baird's visit, but I understand... it's going to take
some time," she said after a 15-minute meeting with Baird.
Qatar was one of the main supporters of Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood during their year in
power before his government was ousted by Sisi, then army chief,
in July 2013.
Egypt has accused Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece for the
now-banned Brotherhood, which the channel denies.
Sisi met a Qatari envoy last month, the latest step in
diplomatic efforts led by Saudi Arabia to help patch up ties.
Shukri told Reuters this week a decision by the Doha-based
channel to halt broadcasts last month of its Egypt-focused
operation Al Jazeera Mubasher Misr, whose content angered Cairo,
would help improve strained ties with Qatar.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Hugh
Lawson)