* Case provoked international outcry
* Part of crackdown after Mursi's ouster
* Fate of Greste's colleagues unclear
CAIRO, Feb 1 Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste
was released from a Cairo jail on Sunday and left Egypt after
400 days in prison on charges that included aiding a terrorist
group, security officials said.
There was no official word on the fate of his two Al Jazeera
colleagues - Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian
national Baher Mohamed - who were also jailed in the case that
provoked an international outcry.
The three were sentenced to seven to 10 years on charges
including spreading lies to help a terrorist organisation - a
reference to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. One month ago,
however, a court ordered their retrial.
A security official said Fahmy was expected to be released
from Cairo's Tora prison within days. His fiancée said she hoped
he would be free soon and deported to Canada. "His deportation
is in its final stages. We are hopeful," Marwa Omara told
Reuters.
Canada's foreign ministry welcomed what it called positive
developments. "We remain very hopeful that Mr. Fahmy's case will
be resolved shortly," it said in a statement.
Many Egyptians see Qatar-based Al Jazeera as a force set on
destabilising the country, a view that has been encouraged in
the local media which labelled the journalists "The Marriott
Cell", because they worked from a hotel of the U.S.-based chain.
Egyptian authorities accuse Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece
of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Qatar-backed movement which
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled in 2013 when he was
Egypt's army chief.
The timing of Greste's release came as a surprise, just days
after Egypt suffered one of the bloodiest militant attacks in
years. More than 30 members of the security forces were killed
on Thursday night in Sinai, and ensuing comments from Sisi
suggested he was in no mood for compromise.
The Interior Ministry said on its Facebook page that Sisi
released Greste under a decree issued in November authorising
the president to approve the deportation of foreign prisoners.
FLIGHT TO CYPRUS
Australia's foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Greste flew
to Cyprus from Cairo. "He was immensely relieved and he was
desperate to come home to Australia and reunite with his
family," Bishop said.
She said several governments had raised Greste's case with
Egyptian authorities. "Prime Minister (Tony) Abbott spoke to
President al-Sisi and we had many other governments, including
in the region, make representations on Mr Greste's behalf."
The journalists say they were doing their jobs when
detained. Their imprisonment reinforced the view of human rights
groups that the government was rolling back freedoms gained
after the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Since the army's overthrow of president Mohamed Mursi of the
Brotherhood after mass protests against him, security forces
killed hundreds of Islamists, imprisoned thousands of others and
then rounded up liberal activists charged with protesting
without police permission.
Al Jazeera said its campaign to free its journalists from
Egypt would not end until all three were released.
The case has contributed to tensions between Egypt and
Qatar, though speculation had been rising that Saudi mediation
had improved ties, raising the possibility that Sisi would
deport or pardon the journalists.
They were detained in December 2013 and charged with helping
"a terrorist group" by broadcasting lies that harmed national
security.
Baher Mohamed was given an extra three years for possessing
a single bullet. If the authorities decide to free him,
resolving his case could be more complex because he does not
possess a foreign passport.
"This is what we expected would happen," his brother Assem
said. "Those who rule the country, this is not the first time
they've done this, there have been foreigners who they have let
leave the country when they were in trouble and their Egyptian
colleagues are the ones who paid the price."
