CAIRO, March 19 An Egyptian court adjourned
until March 25 the trial of two Al Jazeera television
journalists after hearing witness testimony on Thursday.
The pair are charged with aiding a terrorist organisation, a
reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released
on bail last month after spending more than a year in detention.
A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was
deported earlier in February.
The three were originally sentenced to between seven and 10
years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a
terrorist organisation. Egypt's high court ordered a retrial in
January.
