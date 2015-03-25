CAIRO, March 25 An Egyptian court said on
Wednesday it adjourned until April 22 the trial of two Al
Jazeera television journalists.
The pair are charged with aiding a terrorist organisation, a
reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released
on bail last month after spending more than a year in custody.
A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was
deported in February.
They were originally sentenced to between seven and 10 years
in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a
terrorist organisation, which they have denied. Egypt's high
court ordered a retrial in January.
