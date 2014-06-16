CAIRO, June 16 Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the release on Monday on medical grounds of Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy, who had been on hunger strike for more than 130 days in protest over his detention, a statement from the prosecutor's office said.

Three other Al Jazeera journalists are on trial on charges of aiding ousted President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, which the state has declared a terrorist group as part of a fierce security crackdown after the army ousted Mursi last July. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)