CAIRO, June 16 Egypt's public prosecutor ordered
the release on Monday on medical grounds of Al Jazeera
journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy, who had been on hunger strike for
more than 130 days in protest over his detention, a statement
from the prosecutor's office said.
Three other Al Jazeera journalists are on trial on charges
of aiding ousted President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood,
which the state has declared a terrorist group as part of a
fierce security crackdown after the army ousted Mursi last July.
