* Egypt denies media crackdown
* Rights groups worry media freedoms under threat
* Jazeera seen as highest-profile broadcaster in the region
CAIRO, Sept 29 Egyptian police raided the
offices of an Al Jazeera channel in Cairo on Thursday and
confiscated equipment for the second time this month, the
broadcaster said.
The headquarters of Al Jazeera Mubasher Egypt (Live), which
broadcasts live international events, were stormed earlier this
month by security officers who said the channel did not have a
proper licence. Rights groups said the move was part of a wider
media crackdown.
The government denies it tried to censor media and says the
channel had not acquired the necessary documents.
"We were surprised when officers ... stormed the
headquarters, refused to show us identification and mistreated
us, detaining one of our journalists," Ahmed Zein, who heads Al
Jazeera Mubasher in Cairo, told Reuters.
He said the channel was told it had to issue a new licence
under a separate address from the Al Jazeera headquarters. Zein
said the channel had already done that and expected the new
licence to arrive on Sunday.
Since its launch in 1996, Al Jazeera has become the
highest-profile satellite news broadcaster in the Middle East.
It has frequently had difficulties with governments in a region
where media have traditionally been tightly controlled.
Under ousted President Hosni Mubarak, Egypt often harassed
the channel. Egypt briefly shut down its operations in January,
accusing it of inciting the protests that toppled Mubarak.
Minister of Information Osama Heikal told Reuters last week
the government had no problem with Al Jazeera but that Al
Jazeera Mubasher started operating without the necessary
permits.
"This is an issue that touches upon sovereignty because they
operated without any legal basis," he said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement on
Sept. 13 it was alarmed by new measures taken against
journalists, describing the first raid as an "anti-press
measure."
In July, rights groups had documented more than half a dozen
cases of harassment of journalists and bloggers over news or
opinion pieces critical of the ruling military council. The
number has increased since.
(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Dina Zayed)