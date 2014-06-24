CAIRO, June 24 Newly elected Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that he would not interfere with judicial verdicts, following an international outcry over lengthy prison sentences given to three Al Jazeera journalists this week.

Sisi said Egypt's authorities would respect the independence of the judiciary.

"We will not interfere in judicial rulings," Sisi said in a televised speech at a military graduation ceremony.

"We must respect judicial rulings and not criticise them even if others do not understand this." (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)