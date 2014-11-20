CAIRO Nov 20 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi said on Thursday a presidential pardon for two of the
three Al Jazeera journalists serving seven-year jail sentences
in his country was being considered.
"Let us say that this matter is being discussed to solve the
issue," Sisi said in an interview with the France24 network.
Sisi issued a decree last week allowing him to repatriate
foreign prisoners in Egypt, raising the prospect that Australian
Peter Greste and Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy could be
released. Egyptian national Baher Mohamed is serving a ten-year
sentence alongside his colleagues from the Doha-based network.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)