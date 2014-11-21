(Adds family, Australian formin quotes)
CAIRO Nov 21 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi suggested on Thursday he was considering pardoning
journalists of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television station
jailed in his country for nearly a year on charges of aiding a
"terrorist organisation".
Human rights groups and Western governments have condemned
the trial of the journalists and the United Nations questioned
Egypt's judicial independence. The affair has contributed to
tensions between Egypt and Qatar.
The three Al Jazeera journalists were sentenced in June to
between seven and 10 years in jail on charges including
spreading lies to help a "terrorist organisation", an allusion
to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
"Let us say that this matter is being discussed to solve the
issue," Sisi said in an interview with France 24 when asked if
he could pardon the journalists.
Asked if a decision might be made soon, he said: "If we find
this appropriate for the national security of Egypt, we will do
it."
The family of one of the journalists, Australian Peter
Greste, on Friday greeted the news cautiously.
"We're always pleased and we're always hopeful this kind of
turn of events would take place, however we have had rumours
either explicit or implied of this kind before," Greste's
father, Juris Greste, told the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation.
"We have built up hope but in fact it hasn't led anywhere."
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop welcomed the
possibility of an early release and said she would take up the
issue with Egypt's representative at the United Nations.
Relations between Egypt and Qatar have been strained since
mid-2013 when then-army chief Sisi ousted Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi and cracked down hard on his Muslim Brotherhood,
arresting thousands of supporters.
But tensions have showed signs of easing recently. Qatar
expelled prominent Brotherhood leaders in September and Egypt on
Wednesday welcomed an agreement to end a dispute amongst Gulf
Arab states over Qatar's support for the Islamist group.
Sisi has previously refused to intervene in the case,
suggesting that doing so would undermine judicial independence.
But he said in July he wished the journalists had been deported
and not tried, a view he reaffirmed on Thursday.
Sisi could utilise a decree he issued last week allowing him
to repatriate foreign prisoners and raising the prospect that
Greste and possibly Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy could be
deported to face trial or complete their sentences at home.
The third Al Jazeera journalist behind bars, Baher Mohamed,
is Egyptian, so would not be expected to benefit.
Al Jazeera has called the accusations against its three
journalists absurd. "The Egyptian authorities have it in their
power to release our journalists. World opinion expects this to
happen speedily, and for all three to be freed," a spokesman for
the network said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Maggie Fick in CAIRO and Matt
Siegel in SYDNEY; Editing by Ralph Boulton and Michael Perry)