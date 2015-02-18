* Jokes are traditional avenue of dissent
By Michael Georgy and Ali Abdelaty
CAIRO, Feb 18 When President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi said people should not moan about Egypt because it was
not like war-ravaged Iraq or Syria, his remark gave birth to a
joke: New Egyptian passports should read "The Country not like
Iraq or Syria."
Gags like this are in short supply in Egypt.
Humour was one of the only channels for protest under
successive Egyptian autocrats accused of mismanagement,
repression and corruption. But Sisi's tightening grip on power
is leaving little space for critics, comics or cartoonists.
Thousands of government opponents are languishing in prison,
a new law effectively bans protests and poking fun at the
government is not remotely funny for the authorities.
"Whoever opposes Sisi is seen as someone who opposes the
nation, so the political joke has little place in society and
people reject it," said comedian Mahmoud al-Ghoul.
"Political jokes are not dead but they are frozen."
At a cafe near Tahrir Square, epicentre of the 2011 revolt
that led to the downfall of old leader Hosni Mubarak, a group of
comedians discuss the glum state of their business.
Ghoul says that post-2011, he had high hopes that he would
one day widely sell his paperback, which takes a critical look
at the nature of Egyptian leaders.
But "The President is a Donkey" is a tough sell in
modern-day Egypt, where both state-run and private media have
rallied behind Sisi and portray his opponents as traitors.
Only a handful of shops are willing to display the book even
though it does not name names. Comedians who once saw themselves
as agents of change have realised the joke is on them.
By comparison with the current climate, comedians describe
the rule of the previous president -- Egypt's first
freely-elected leader Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood --
as the golden age of humour.
Police and intelligence services that thrived under Mubarak
and were opposed to Mursi did not interfere, meaning comic
writers found a wide reception for their work in newspapers.
"The joke solved political, social and economic problems and
jokes helped get rid of Mursi," said cartoonist Al Salam
al-Qawsi.
But the laughter did not last and the rise of Sisi, who as
army chief toppled Mursi following mass protests against his
rule in 2013, coincided with growing fear of economic collapse
and the sort of violence that has torn apart Iraq and Syria.
"Now people are scared. They are obsessed with the need for
stability," he said.
ONE LINERS
Egyptians are famous across the Arab world for their humour.
Egyptian comedy movies have cracked up living rooms from Baghdad
to Beirut for decades.
Jokes helped Egyptians grapple with poverty, poor sanitation
and slums where many families live on top of each other.
But Egyptians rarely poke fun at Sisi, who gazes out
inscrutably behind dark glasses from omni-present portraits
hanging in offices, shops, homes and lifts across the country.
That might be partly because Sisi has delivered a degree of
stability and raised hopes that several mega-projects, such as a
second Suez Canal, will deliver jobs and repair the economy.
It is also because no one wants to be branded a traitor, not
at a time when the army is battling Islamist militants in the
Sinai peninsula, or when the airforce is bombing Libya following
the mass beheading of Egyptian laborers by the Islamic State.
"There used to be guys churning out one-liners here," said a
man at the run-down Metropole coffee shop in downtown Cairo as
dispassionate customers puffed on water pipes.
"No one is willing to joke anymore."
The fact that Egypt's most famous satirist was forced off
the air last year when his show was cancelled because of the
oppressive political climate sums up the situation neatly.
Bassem Youssef repeatedly poked fun at Mursi and became
known abroad as Egypt's very own Jon Stewart -- the renown
American political satirist.
Despite a massive following at home -- including almost four
million followers on Twitter -- he has decided to move to the
United States to become a resident fellow at Harvard's Institute
of Politics at the John F. Kennedy School of Government.
"We are living in the most glorious years of democracy in
Egypt, and may the tongue of the person who does not agree with
that be cut off," he said last June after he was yanked off the
airwaves, deploying the biting sarcasm he was famous for.
Reflecting the parlous state of freedom of speech in Egypt,
the country came in 159th out of 180 countries in the 2014
Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom index.
Other comics try to fill the void -- but on social media
such as Twitter or on Facebook, rather than mainstream media,
limiting their reach in a country where the Internet is largely
the preserve of city elites.
Even that approach is risky.
Video blogger Ahmed Anwar said he received a six-month jail
sentence in January 2014 for posting a facetious item on
YouTube, mocking the Interior Ministry.
"Jokes are present on social media. Television shows borrow
comedy from social media. The younger generations tell jokes,
but the older people don't like to challenge the leaders because
they supported them," said Anwar.
Aside from the cautious mood among Egyptians, some comedians
say they find it hard to get material when it comes to Sisi, who
served as chief of military intelligence under Mubarak.
"Sisi rarely makes mistakes that we can jump on," said comic
writer Mohamed Ashour, 32, who like others had a field day under
the veteran Mubarak, who was known for blunders.
"Sisi is a cautious military man. He watches every step."
With new material hard to come across, old jokes are simply
being recycled -- such as this one from the time of President
Gamal Abdel Nasser in the 1960s, which show that the problems of
yesterday still resonate today.
Someone sees a man with his nose bandaged and asks him 'Why
is your nose bandaged?' The man says 'I had a tooth removed.'
The first man says: 'Why didn't you have it removed from your
mouth?' He replies: "Can anyone in this country open his mouth.'
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)