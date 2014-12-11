UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Dec 11 Egyptian real estate company Amer Group has won approval to start building the $989.40 million Porto Dead Sea resort in Jordan over a period of seven years, it said on Thursday.
"We received approval for the general plan of the (Porto Dead Sea) project, in addition to building permits for the first phase of beach only," the company said in a statement posted on the Egyptian stock market website.
The project includes four five-star hotels, three malls and a health and spa centre.
The Dead Sea is one of the most popular tourist sites in Jordan.
Amer Group owns resorts, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls.
($1 = 0.7075 Jordanian dinars) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources