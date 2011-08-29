CAIRO Aug 29 Egypt will sign a deal to resume
gas exports to Jordan next month despite attacks by armed groups
on the gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai region, Egyptian state news
agency MENA cited Jordan Energy Minister Khaled Toukan as saying
on Monday.
Since a popular uprising ousted Egyptian President Hosni
Mubarak in February, armed militants have used a security vacuum
in North Sinai to stage attacks on the gas pipeline supplying
Jordan and Israel, disrupting flows to both countries.
Toukan said Jordan would pay a higher price for the gas
under the new contract, but declined to reveal any figures.
He said Jordan remained interested in buying Egyptian gas to
meet its needs despite "the attacks this year on the Egyptian
gas pipeline in Sinai," MENA reported.
Attacks on the pipeline cut Egyptian gas exports to Jordan
last year by 27 percent and the decline doubled this year when
the pipeline was hit five times, MENA said.
Jordan normally relies on Egyptian gas to generate 80
percent of its power and was forced to switch partly to fuel oil
and diesel to avoid disruption to electricity supplies, it said.
The previous gas deal between Jordan and Egypt was signed in
2004 and meant to last 15 years.
Egypt has been boosting gas production but most of the
increase covers increased domestic demand as electricity
consumption surges in the country of 80 million people.
A modest gas exporter, Egypt also exports gas via liquefied
natural gas facilities on its north coast.
(Writing by Marwa Awad, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)