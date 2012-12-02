CAIRO Dec 2 An influential body representing
Egyptian judges will urge its members not to supervise a Dec. 15
referendum on a draft constitution, said a source in the
organisation, in a blow to President Mohamed Mursi.
The source said the decision over the referendum was made at
a Judges' Club board meeting in Cairo on Sunday. Club decisions
are not binding on its members.
The Club had voiced strong condemnation of a Nov. 22 decree
issued by Mursi that expanded the president's powers and
shielded them from judicial review.
.