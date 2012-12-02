CAIRO Dec 2 An influential body representing
Egyptian judges has decided not to oversee a Dec. 15 referendum
on a draft constitution, the state news agency reported, in a
blow to President Mohamed Mursi.
The decision was made at a Judges' Club board meeting in
Cairo on Sunday. Club decisions are not binding on its members.
The Club had voiced strong condemnation of a Nov. 22 decree
issued by Mursi that expanded the president's powers and
shielded them from judicial review.
Ahmed el-Zind, head of the Judges' Club, said the decision
to boycott the referendum was reached unanimously, the state-run
Middle East News Agency reported.