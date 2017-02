CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries posted a consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 186 million Egyptian pounds ($32 million), a 7 percent rise from the same period a year ago, the bourse said in a statement on Monday.

Juhayna, Egypt's largest player in dairy and yoghurt products, posted 174 million in net profit last year.

Third-quarter net profit was 73.5 million pounds, compared to 73.7 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 5.975 Egyptian Pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad)