CAIRO, June 18 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries said on Wednesday it would distribute bonus shares on July 7.

It said in a statement that one bonus share would be distributed for every three shares held by the end of trading on July 6.

Juhayna posted a 2013 net profit of 328.3 million Egyptian pounds ($45.9 million).

($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Pravin Char)