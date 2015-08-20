CAIRO Aug 20 The chairman of Juhayna, Egypt's largest dairy products and juices producer, has been barred from trading on the Cairo bourse and his shares have been frozen, two informed stock market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A committee formed by the government last week issued a ruling to freeze the assets of Safwan Thabet due to his alleged links to the banned Muslim Brotherhood. (Reporting by Ehab Faroul; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely)