CAIRO Feb 16 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries will reduce investment in 2017 because of a decline in purchasing power and will increase prices by 5-7 percent this year, the company's Chief Executive told Reuters.

Juhayna, Egypt's largest dairy products and juices producer, expects a fall in first-quarter profit, CEO Seif El Din Thabet said, adding that results should begin to improve in the second quarter.

