UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, July 14 Juhayna Food Industries , one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, reported second-quarter net profit of 65 million Egyptian pounds ($8.3 million), a 64 percent increase from the same period last year.
The company's revenue rose 16 percent to 1.1 billion pounds in the second quarter, it said in a statement.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Cairo newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.