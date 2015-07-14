CAIRO, July 14 Juhayna Food Industries , one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, reported second-quarter net profit of 65 million Egyptian pounds ($8.3 million), a 64 percent increase from the same period last year.

The company's revenue rose 16 percent to 1.1 billion pounds in the second quarter, it said in a statement.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Cairo newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)