CAIRO, Sept 15 Egyptian garment marker El Nasr Clothing & Textiles Co. (Kabo) reported a net loss in for the year 2010-11 of 11 million Egyptian pounds ($1.8 million), the bourse said on Thursday.

Last month the company, one of the earliest public firms to be privatised, said it lost exports worth about 4 million Egyptian pounds ($672,300) after it was hit by a labour strike.

The firm, which has retail outlets in Egypt under its flagship brand Jil, reported a net loss in fiscal year 2009-2010 of 13.3 million pounds, the bourse statement said.

Kabo is 49 percent owned by Amwal Al Arabia, the textiles arm of Arab Cotton Ginning Co and sister company Egypt Ginning. Kabo owns Wave, a local apparel retailer, and has a stake in Alexandria Spinning and Weaving . ($1=5.957 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Mike Nesbit)