CAIRO Feb 3 Two American women kidnapped
by gunmen in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Friday were released
into army custody a few hours later, security sources said.
The gunmen in the isolated desert region had apparently been
seeking a ransom, but the security sources declined to discuss
the terms of the release.
However, a Bedouin source said the authorities had agreed to
a demand to free four fellow tribesmen from police custody in
exchange for the two tourists.
Security in Sinai has deteriorated in the year since
President Hosni Mubarak was overthrown in a popular uprising.
South Sinai's Red Sea coast is a major Egyptian tourism hub, and
the kidnapping is yet another blow to an industry that has been
devastated by Egypt's political turmoil.
The two tourists had been among a party of five travelling
from Saint Catherine's monastery in central Sinai to the resort
of Sharm el-Sheikh when a vehicle carrying men armed with
machineguns stopped their small bus, the security sources said.
The gunmen first took the tourists' money and valuables and
then, as an apparent afterthought, grabbed the two women, forced
them into their vehicle and fled into the mountains, the
security officials said.
Two army and police search parties had gone into the area to
try to track them down, the officials said.
Bedouin in the Sinai, who complain of neglect and
discrimination by the authorities in Cairo, have attacked police
stations and blocked access to towns to show their discontent
and press for the release of fellow tribesmen from prison.
Last month, Bedouin seized 50 German and British tourists
whose coach accidentally crossed a roadblock they had set up as
a protest against the governor of South Sinai.
Those tourists, who were also on a trip to the monastery,
were released a few hours later.
Four armed men also attacked a hotel in an Egyptian Red Sea
resort popular with Israeli holidaymakers last month before
fleeing when police returned fire.
