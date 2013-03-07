CAIRO, March 7 Gunmen in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula kidnapped two British tourists on their way to a beach resort, security and tribal sources said on Thursday.

Security in the isolated desert region has deteriorated since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising two years ago. Tourists kidnapped in similar circumstances last year were released unharmed.

The Britons were riding in a private car from Cairo to Sharm El Sheikh, a popular tourist resort, when they were stopped by the gunmen, the sources said.

The kidnappers were demanding the release of four prisoners held in Alexandria on charges of arms smuggling, the sources added. South Sinai's Red Sea coast is a major tourism hub for Egypt. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by David Stamp)