BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
CAIRO Nov 6 Egypt received a $1 billion grant from Kuwait earlier this week, an Egyptian government source said on Thursday, the latest in billions of dollars of aid to arrive from Gulf Arab allies since the ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last year.
"Yes, we received a $1 billion grant from Kuwait last Monday," the source told Reuters.
Oil-exporting Gulf countries have stepped in to prop up the ailing Egyptian economy since the army overthrew Mursi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, in July 2013.
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing