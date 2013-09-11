CAIRO, Sept 11 (The Gulf Arab state of Kuwait will deposit $2 billion in aid in Egypt's central bank next week, the Egyptian central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Hisham Ramez told the Al Arabiya television network the money would stay in the central bank for five years. Egypt's economy has been hit hard by a political crisis that has dramatically reduced tourism, a vital source of revenue. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; editing by Andrew Roche)