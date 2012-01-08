CAIRO Jan 8 Egypt's government has
withdrawn 2,100 hectares of land from some of the country's
leading businessmen because they failed to develop it, a
minister who heads a committee investigating failures in
industry said on Sunday.
The land was "given to investors through contracts signed in
1996 in which it was indicated that it is essential that
investments be carried out there within ten years," Electricity
Minister Hassan Younes told reporters.
The land to the northwest of the Suez Canal was withdrawn
from businessmen including steel magnate Ahmed Ezz - a former
senior official in the party of ousted leader Hosni Mubarak -
and telecoms tycoon Naguib Sawiris, according to sources
familiar with the situation.
Challenges to sales of state land during Mubarak's
three-decade tenure sparked the worse crisis in years for
Egypt's real estate industry before his removal from power sent
the wider economy into a tailspin.
Neither Sawiris nor Ezz could immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)