BEIRUT, April 6 Egyptian satellite company
NileSat has stopped broadcasting Hezbollah-controlled Lebanese
television channel Al Manar, an official said on Wednesday, a
move the Iranian-backed group condemned as part of a campaign by
Gulf Arab states against it.
"This is completely in line with the attack launched by some
Arab regimes on the resistance (Hezbollah) in all sectors,
including the media," Hezbollah said in a statement.
Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Beirut have been brewing
since January. Riyadh is worried Hezbollah has too much power in
Lebanon. Saudi Arabia and Iran are regional rivals.
Saudi Arabia cut $3 billion in military aid to Lebanon after
the Lebanese government failed to condemn an attack on the Saudi
Embassy in Tehran in January.
On Friday, the Saudi-owned television news channel Al
Arabiya shut its offices in Lebanon. On the same day, protesters
attacked the Beirut office of Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq
al-Awsat in response to a cartoon published by the paper
criticising the Lebanese state.
There have also been reports from Gulf countries, including
Kuwait and Bahrain, about Lebanese citizens being expelled
because of links to Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia has lavished aid on Egypt since its military
overthrew an Islamist government in 2013, and while ties have
been strained over the past year, Cairo has broadly followed
Riyadh's lead on regional politics.
NileSat stopped broadcasting Al Manar to subscribers late on
Tuesday, although the channel can be received in Lebanon through
other broadcast media.
A NileSat official, who asked not to be named, would not
comment on the reason for the broadcast ceasing, but said: "The
usual terms (of the company) prohibit the use of satellite media
to broadcast programmes which call for violence or racism or
incite sectarianism."
Al Manar said in statements on its TV channel: "NileSat is
trading in flimsy excuses and its claims of inciting discord do
not fool anyone."
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Beirut and Mohamed Abdellah in
Cairo; Editing by Janet Lawrence)