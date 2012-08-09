CAIRO Aug 9 Egyptian ceramics maker Lecico
said on Thursday its second quarter net profit
quadrupled to 20.6 million Egyptian pounds ($3.4 million) versus
a year earlier.
The firm had posted a second quarter net profit of 5.1
million pounds in 2011.
Lecico said in a statement that rising demand for its
sanitary ware and tiles in the local market as well as in Libya
and Europe had compensated for losses it suffered due to
political instability last year in the wake of the uprising that
toppled Hosni Mubarak.
Revenues for the second quarter rose 42 percent year-on-year
to 355.3 million pounds.
Lecico said the opening of its new tile plant in 2011 also
boosted sales but expects a slight drop in third quarter net
income due to reduced production during the Muslim fasting holy
month of Ramadan, which began in late July.
($1 = 6.0815 Egyptian pounds)
