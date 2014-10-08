CAIRO Oct 8 Egypt will train Libyan forces to
fight terrorism and help secure a shared border, the prime
ministers of the two states announced in Cairo on Wednesday,
stepping up efforts against Islamist insurgents in both
countries.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has expressed
concerns over militants who have capitalised on the chaos in
post-Gaddafi Libya to set up operations there and sneak across
the border into Egypt.
They have forged ties with Egypt's Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, the
Sinai-based militant group that has stepped up attacks on
soldiers and policemen since Sisi as army chief removed the
Muslim Brotherhood from power last year.
Hundreds of security forces have been killed.
"We need to urgently support all the needs of our (Libyan)
brothers to coordinate at the highest level in all areas...in
the fields of security and we emphasize the exchange of
information to combat terrorism...and also emphasize border
security and control," Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb
told a news conference.
Reuters reported last week that Egypt had offered to train
pro-government forces battling rival armed groups in Libya to
help address what it says is a threat to its own stability.
The arrangement was publicly announced in Cairo, where
Libyan Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni expressed alarm over
Islamist militants controlling large parts of his country.
"We are facing terrorism ... and terrorism must be faced
with strength and power and requires building and training
cadres capable of confronting these terrorists," said Thinni.
He is recognised internationally but is currently based in
the city of Tobruk in the east -- near the Egyptian border --
having lost control of the capital to a rival prime minister and
parliament.
Both prime ministers stressed that extensive cooperation was
needed to stem the tide of Islamist militants in chaotic Libya.
Thinni said his visit was intended to coordinate the
beginning of "operational plans" to secure the border through
bilateral military cooperation and "boosting the efficiency of
army units and training the police."
The lawlessness of eastern Libya has enabled militants to
set up makeshift training sites just a few kilometres from
Egypt's border, according to Egyptian security officials.
Some Islamist militants in the Libyan coastal town of Derna
have declared allegiance to the Qaeda breakaway Islamic State
that has seized large swathes of Iraq.
Security officials in Egypt fear that the militants want to
topple Sisi and create a caliphate in Egypt, inspired by Islamic
State fighters which control large parts of Iraq and Syria.
The porous 1,115-kilometre border between Egypt and Libya
makes it easy for militants to move in both directions.
Fifteen members of Islamic State, led by an Egyptian and a
Saudi national, travelled to Derna from Syria 15 days ago trying
to rally support and establish an Islamic State branch in Libya.
(Reporting By Ali Abdelatti and Shadi Bushra; Writing by Maggie
Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy and Dominic Evans)