CAIRO, Oct 31 Egypt's M2 money supply rose 8 percent in the year to the end of September, the central bank said on Monday.

Money supply was 1,024.4 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 1,024.3 billion pounds at the end of August and 948.2 billion at the end of September 2010.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website:

(www.cbe.org.eg):

Sept 2011 August 2011 Sept 2010 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,024.4 1,024.3 948.2 Year-on-year pct change +8 +9.5 +11.9

(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)