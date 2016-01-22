CAIRO Jan 22 Egypt's state-owned EGAS said on
Friday it had postponed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery
from BP last month until later this year, rejecting
suggestions there were any payment difficulties.
LNG tanker British Sapphire was diverted to Brazil rather
than discharging in Egypt. Traders said the delay was related to
payment problems.
"This is completely untrue," EGAS Chairman Khaled Abdel
Badie told Reuters, adding that deliveries had been postponed
until Egypt's peak energy consumption period in August.
Egypt became a major market for LNG shippers after the
launch of two floating import terminals last year.
Badie said Egypt is looking to rent a third floating storage
and regasification unit (FSRU) in the first quarter on 2016.
Egypt has struggled to pay for oil products and LNG due to
an acute foreign currency crisis worsened by a fall in tourism
following the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt in October.
According to financial and trade sources, last month Egypt
asked for 90 days to pay for LNG deliveries, up from the
traditional 15, creating arrears currently estimated at
$400-$500 million.
Egypt's suppliers include Shell, Gas Natural
, Trafigura, Vitol, EDF Trading
, PetroChina and Noble Group.
