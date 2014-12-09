(Adds background, details)
CAIRO Dec 9 Egypt will launch a tender for a
second liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the coming
weeks, which could help address the country's ongoing energy
crisis, a source at the state gas board said on Tuesday.
High consumption, along with foreign firms' reluctance to
invest in the sector until the government pays billions of
dollars it owes, have turned the country from a net energy
exporter into a net importer over the last few years.
Egypt can export LNG, which is natural gas chilled to minus
162 degrees Celsius into a liquid state, but it cannot import it
without installing regasification and storage terminals.
The country finalised a long-delayed deal last month with
Norway's Hoegh LNG for a floating storage and
regasification unit that will allow it to begin LNG
imports.
The oil ministry has announced plans to import six LNG
cargoes from Algeria between April and September next
year.
Plagued by a series of delays over the last two years, the
first terminal is meant to begin operating by the end of March.
Egypt has been struggling with soaring energy bills caused
by subsidies it provides on fuel for its population of 86
million.
It has begun to repay foreign energy firms in a bid to court
fresh investment, but still owes about $4.9 billion to companies
including BP, BG, Eni and Dana Gas
.
(Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; writing by Shadi Bushra;
editing by Lin Noueihed and Jason Neely)