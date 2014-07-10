* Egypt reopens talks with Excelerate Energy for terminal
* Talks with Hoegh LNG face hurdles
* Terminal will not be operational this year-shipping
sources
* Algeria, Gazprom and EDF could supply LNG to Egypt
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, July 10 Egypt has missed a window to
avert gas shortages this year as plans to secure a floating
import terminal from a Norwegian firm hit snags, causing
officials to hedge their bets by restarting talks with
U.S.-based rival Excelerate Energy.
The two-year tale of Egyptian efforts to secure a floating
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is mostly one of delay,
despite desperate need at home for gas to keep the lights on.
State-run energy firms EGAS and EGPC promised to have a
terminal up and running last summer until a chaotic tendering
process and political upheaval forced it to push back the job by
a year.
The most recent talks between EGAS and Norwegian terminal
provider Hoegh LNG showed signs of progress, but
hurdles to achieving a deal have since emerged, industry sources
with direct knowledge of events have told Reuters.
Last week Egyptian officials reached out to Excelerate
Energy to resume talks to secure a terminal allowing the country
to lay its hands on fuel, shortages of which helped stir dissent
in the Arab world's most populous state last year.
Industry sources say Egypt already has little hope of
importing LNG cargoes to stave of shortages this year as it will
take a facility six months after a deal to come onstream.
Egypt's oil ministry declined to comment on links with
Excelerate, a previous front-runner to supply the country with a
terminal, along with rival shipper Golar LNG.
However, the ministry said that no date has yet been set for
a Hoegh LNG delegation to visit Egypt.
"By the end of this month (July) we will announce all the
details regarding the FSRU," a ministry official said, referring
to the Floating Storage and Regisfication terminal.
Egypt can export LNG, which is ordinary gas chilled to -162
degrees Celsius into a liquid state, but cannot import it
without installing the terminal.
A growing population and one of the most generous energy
subsidy programmes in the Middle East have spurred Egypt's gas
consumption to record levels in recent years, forcing it to cut
exports and tarnishing its image as a producing heavyweight.
Britain's BG Group and Italy's Eni have lost
billions from Egypt's decision to withhold gas promised for
export via slow-running LNG production terminals, a debt the
government will have to repay.
Bold moves by the one-month old government of General Abdel
Fattah el-Sisi, installed after the ouster of elected leader
Mohamed Mursi, to slash gas and motor fuel subsidies may lure
back new upstream investments as energy prices rise toward
international norms.
ALGERIA, GAZPROM
A summer glut of LNG supplies from Europe to Asia has
spurred one of the sharpest price downturns for the fuel on
record, something Egypt has exploited to secure previously
scarce supplies.
A deal between Egypt and Algeria's Sonatrach in June for the
delivery of five shipments before the end of the year must now
be redrawn because of delays to the FSRU.
Russia's Gazprom - most likely via its London-based trading
arm - is also to provide Egypt with a further seven cargoes,
according to industry sources, while France's EDF is in the
frame to deliver five tanker-loads.
"We understand from EGAS that they have made arrangements
with Algeria, and are talking to a number of other suppliers,
where significant progress has been made," an LNG industry
source said.
Reorganizing the shipments thanks to delayed efforts to
secure a terminal will add to headaches.
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Cairo; editing by
Keiron Henderson)