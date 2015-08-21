Aug 21 Egypt's state-owned gas company EGAS is seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery to Jordan's Aqaba terminal, three traders said.

EGAS has approached existing suppliers for the cargoes to be delivered in September and October, the traders said.

"Only existing suppliers have been invited to the tender: Noble Group, Trafigura, Vitol, BP and maybe Gazprom," said one of the traders.

EGAS was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Shadi Bushra in Cairo; editing by Jason Neely)