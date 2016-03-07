* First payments since terms extended to 90 days-sources
* Traders estimate EGAS owes $1 billion to LNG suppliers
By Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON/MILAN, March 7 Egypt's state-owned EGAS
has made its first payments to liquefied natural gas (LNG)
suppliers since payment terms for deliveries were extended,
trade sources said.
Egypt imports around six to eight cargoes of LNG per month
and traders said that until last week EGAS had not paid
suppliers since December when it extended payment terms to 90
days from the usual 15 days, due to the country's foreign
currency crisis.
EGAS head Khaled Abdel Badie told Reuters his company has
made all payments that were due on LNG shipments but did not
specify whether these were the first payments this year.
"We agreed with the companies to paying dues owed to them
over a period of 90 days, and we are committed to this payment
process," he said.
Egypt became a major market for LNG shippers after the
launch of two floating import terminals last year as the country
looks to plug an energy shortage that has halted industrial
production during summer months and caused rolling blackouts.
A sharper decline in foreign currency receipts since the
Russian airliner disaster in October, which has hit tourism,
combined with low oil prices limiting aid from Gulf allies, has
hindered Egypt's ability to pay for commodities.
Market participants said Egypt now owes LNG suppliers up to
$1 billion and the extended payment terms have increased the
country's risk profile for future LNG deals.
In January British oil major BP diverted a LNG tanker
to Brazil rather than discharging in Egypt, a move which traders
said was related to payment delays from EGAS, but BP and EGAS
said the cargo was postponed.
BP declined to comment on whether they had received any
payments from EGAS subsequent to the extended payment terms.
"We remain comfortable with our contractual arrangements
with EGAS under which we continue to deliver," a spokeswoman for
BP said, adding that contract details were confidential.
Commodities trade house Trafigura, the largest
supplier to EGAS, also declined to comment on whether they had
been paid.
"We consider ourselves a long-term partner of Egypt. We have
confidence in our client's commitment and continue to deliver
two to three cargoes of LNG per month to Ain Sokhna," a
spokeswoman for Trafigura said.
Other LNG suppliers to Egypt include Shell, Gas Natural,
Vitol, EDF Trading, PetroChina and Noble.
(Additional reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel and Eric Knecht in
Cairo, editing by David Evans)