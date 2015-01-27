(Recasts, adds detail, background)
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane
MILAN/LONDON Jan 27 European commodity traders
won the lion's share of a closely-watched tender to supply Egypt
with $2.2 billion worth of liquefied natural gas, as they work
to expand into a business typically dominated by the oil majors.
Vitol, Noble Group and Trafigura
will supply most of the LNG, with oil major BP
covering the remainder, traders with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
The global market for the fuel was otherwise marked by
receding demand, oversupply and plunging prices. LNG-AS
Trading companies are gaining a foothold in global gas
trade, at times by working with oil majors especially in
countries carrying credit and payment risks, while an emerging
glut of the fuel also creates more space for them to operate.
"The traders are developing an increasing role for
themselves in the LNG market including taking on the risk of
supplying LNG to new, less creditworthy buyers who some of the
more traditional players are more reluctant to deal with
directly," Andy Flower, independent LNG consultant said.
"Their ability to make commitments to these buyers without
necessarily having fixed the supply is a sign of the increasing
flexibility of the LNG business as it expands and new producers
enter the market," he said.
Egypt has emerged as a major new market for LNG as the
government looks to ease the worst energy crunch in decades.
Falling output and rising demand have transformed the country
from an oil and gas exporter to net importer.
Last month Egypt's state-owned gas company EGAS launched the
tender to buy 75 LNG cargoes over a one- to two-year period.
The country of about 90 million relies heavily on gas to
generate power for households and industry, but has had
difficulty securing imports because it lacks a terminal to
process LNG, which is natural gas chilled into a liquid state.
But after two years of delays, Egypt contracted Norway's
Hoegh LNG for a floating storage and regasification unit,
opening the door to LNG imports once the terminal is operational
by the end of March.
Alongside the current purchases, Egypt has struck LNG import
deals with Algeria's state-run Sonatrach for six cargoes and the
trading arm of Russia's Gazprom.
EGAS is also negotiating a five-year import deal with
Sonatrach.
Officials at Egypt's oil ministry and state-run gas company
EGAS did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
Selling prices for the current batch of cargoes were linked
to Brent crude oil, with an estimated 14 percent "slope", or
percentage, to the benchmark, two trading sources said.
Global LNG prices, already at four-year lows, look set for
further steep losses in the first half of 2015 as the full force
of a weak crude market works through into gas contracts and new
supply comes on stream.
