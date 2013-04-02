DUBAI, April 2 Egypt's central bank governor
said on Tuesday that foreign exchange reserves had fallen
slightly in March from February's level of $13.5 billion.
Governor Hisham Ramez told reporters in Dubai that the
reserves were "down a little bit" from February.
Previously, the central bank had said the reserves did not
fall significantly in March.
Planning minister Ashraf al-Araby said earlier on Tuesday
that the country planned to boost its foreign reserves to $16
billion by the end of June.
The finance minister, Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy, told
al-Arabiya television that he was negotiating a loan worth $465
million with the Arab Monetary Fund. Egypt is also seeking $4.8
billion from the International Monetary Fund, among other aid.