CAIRO Dec 15 The African Development Bank has approved a $1.5 billion loan to Egypt to be paid out over three years, International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Tuesday.

The first $500 million of the loan will be disbursed immediately, said Nasr, and will go toward the government's economic development programme and national projects.

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Eric Knecht)