By David French and Michelle Meineke
| DUBAI/LONDON, March 12
DUBAI/LONDON, March 12 Dubai-based
developer Majid al Futtaim (MAF) has picked two Egyptian banks
to arrange a loan worth around $500 million, to fund
construction of its Mall of Egypt project, three sources with
knowledge of the move told Reuters.
The developer, the sole franchise of Carrefour in
the Gulf, has chosen Banque Misr and National Bank of Egypt
as lead arrangers for the deal, two of the sources
said.
The cash will be used to fund the group's Mall of Egypt, a
160,000-square metre site in Cairo which will be one of North
Africa's largest shopping centres.
A proposal is expected to be sent to other banks in the next
two weeks, once final decisions over the transaction structure
have been made. Commitments in dollars and Egyptian pounds are
likely to be permitted, the sources said.
Interest in the deal is likely to be restricted to local and
regional banks as many internationals have restrictions on
lending into Egypt following political unrest there.
"I don't see MAF going outside the local banks. There aren't
a lot of banks outside Egypt that are going to put money on the
table right now," said one of the sources -- a London-based
banker, speaking on condition of anonymity.
MAF wasn't immediately available for comment. MAF Chief
Executive Iyad Malas told Reuters in October it was talking to
local banks about securing 13-year finance to fund a new mall in
Egypt.
The Mall of Egypt loan had been earmarked for early 2011 but
the political unrest resulted in the plans being postponed, a
separate source at an international bank said.
MAF has two malls, three hypermarkets and some supermarkets
in Egypt.
(Additional Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David
Hulmes)